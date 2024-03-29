Witan (LON:WTAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $249.50

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.15), with a volume of 772100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.15).

Witan Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Witan alerts:

Witan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Witan’s previous dividend of $1.45. Witan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Witan

About Witan

In related news, insider Shauna Bevan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($29,192.47). 7.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.