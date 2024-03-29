iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $525.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

