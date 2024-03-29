Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,180,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,850. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.