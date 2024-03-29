Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 854,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.85. 432,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

