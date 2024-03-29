Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 29th (AL, APD, BIG, BSAC, COLL, FMC, GBDC, MGPI, REL, RNST)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 29th:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Relx (LON:REL) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 3,500 ($44.23) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 3,300 ($41.70).

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

