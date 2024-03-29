Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $85.86. 2,564,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

