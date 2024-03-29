Blue Trust Inc. Sells 14,738 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,272,456. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

