Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. The stock had a trading volume of 828,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,638. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

