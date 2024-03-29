Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 4,061,125 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,994 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,730,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 980,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,554,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 508,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

