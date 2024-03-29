Blue Trust Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.74. 1,426,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.44 and a 200-day moving average of $381.52. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

