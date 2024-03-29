Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $183,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.34. 15,939,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,760,626. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

