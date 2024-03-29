Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,326,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.