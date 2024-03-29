Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

