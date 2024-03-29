Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.77.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.36. 15,367,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,777,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

