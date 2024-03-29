Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.03. 566,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,893. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.01 and a 200 day moving average of $362.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $290.98 and a 52 week high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

