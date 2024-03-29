Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,350 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,687. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.