Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 1,927,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

