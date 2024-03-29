Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 15,007 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. 1,403,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

