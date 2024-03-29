Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

