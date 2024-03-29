Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.72

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 68011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,866,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

