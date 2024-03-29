Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.61

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 946292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

ATMU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after buying an additional 67,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 60,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,296.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 600,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 726,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

