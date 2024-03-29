Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the February 29th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bone Biologics Stock Performance
BBLG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $86.81.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.