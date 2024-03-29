Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the February 29th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

BBLG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $86.81.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

