Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 759,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,220,321. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,201,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,466,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.93 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

