Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.02

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.02 and last traded at $106.51, with a volume of 96076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on POST shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Post by 545.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 29.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

