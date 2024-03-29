Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.36 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $135.15 million and approximately $16.36 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000584 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005036 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012320 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

