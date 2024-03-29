JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.30

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.30 and last traded at $111.30, with a volume of 5119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.90.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27. The stock has a market cap of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

