Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.94

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.94 and last traded at $116.86, with a volume of 188451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

