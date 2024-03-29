JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.09

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.09 and last traded at $92.09, with a volume of 2922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

