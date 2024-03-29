SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.06

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.06 and last traded at $87.03, with a volume of 104344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.96.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

