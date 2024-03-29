First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.16

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $64.15, with a volume of 153735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

