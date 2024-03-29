iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.27

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.27 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 629740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 835.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after buying an additional 225,990 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,713,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,407,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

