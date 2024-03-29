JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.92

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.92 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 134534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

