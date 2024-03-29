iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.06

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.06 and last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 11496827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

