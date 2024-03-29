iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.36

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 509997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after buying an additional 968,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,552,000 after purchasing an additional 867,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 809,343 shares in the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,523,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,779,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

