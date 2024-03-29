Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.80

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 344968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,003,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

