Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.93

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 19315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.