First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.03

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 1483136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

