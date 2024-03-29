WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.50

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 123602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1,462.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

