Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.45

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 50391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 105,596 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,878 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 578.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 570,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after buying an additional 84,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

