ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the February 29th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5,408.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BIB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.54. 34,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

