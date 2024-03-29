Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 68.3% in March

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Benitec Biopharma stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 21,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,631. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

