Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 68.3% in March

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Benitec Biopharma Price Performance
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
