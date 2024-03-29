Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BHFAN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 64,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,371. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

