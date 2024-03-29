Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ BHFAN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 64,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,371. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.
Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
