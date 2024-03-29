Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Grows By 70.8%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,393. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1483 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
