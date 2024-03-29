Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Grows By 70.8%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,393. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1483 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 974,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 961,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.