BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the February 29th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
