BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the February 29th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BioLineRx by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.