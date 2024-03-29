bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLEU remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006. bleuacacia has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bleuacacia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in bleuacacia by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in bleuacacia by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

