Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Declines By 76.7%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

NASDAQ BFIIW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 32,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,943 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.