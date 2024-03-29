Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 669 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,718. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.70. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.