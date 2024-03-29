Blue Trust Inc. Invests $935,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OBDC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,082. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

