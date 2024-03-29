Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.75. 29,105,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,383,336. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.