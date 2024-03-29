Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,811 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $190.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.